Centennial Arts Academy principal set to retire. Here’s why

Centennial Arts Academy Principal Leslie Frierson is retiring at the end of the school year.

“I have been in education for 29 years, and last year I was diagnosed with (ovarian) cancer and I'm doing very well and just decided that tomorrow's not promised,” Frierson told The Times. “So my husband and I are in a place where … we're both going to retire and just see what's next for us. I've loved my time in the school system, but while I'm healthy and able to, we decided that we wanted to retire and take on our next adventure.”

Frierson began her teaching career in Gwinnett before joining the Centennial in 2003 as a fourth grade teacher. She became the assistant principal and has served as the principal for the past eight years.

Frierson will complete this school year in her current role. A job search will begin soon, Gainesville City Schools spokeswoman Joy Griffin said in a press release Wednesday.

“Mrs. Frierson is part of the fabric of Centennial,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “Her leadership has shaped the culture of Centennial. Leslie's commitment to students and families will be greatly missed as Centennial turns the page to the next chapter. We will miss her infectious personality and genuine love for kids.”

While Frierson is looking forward to a life that isn’t dictated by a school calendar, and has aspirations of traveling to Greece and Italy, she said she will still be around.

“We have two nephews that are part of the Gainesville City School System, and they both play sports,” she said. “So we also will continue to follow the Red Elephants and be part of that and the community. We’re very loyal to our Gainesville community and the Gainesville school system. So while I won't be employed, I will definitely still be around and cheering them on.”

“Leaders like Mrs. Frierson are what make Gainesville City Schools special,” said Andy Stewart, chairman of the Gainesville school board. “She leads with kindness and compassion and has developed lasting relationships with many of her students. Centennial has one of the biggest turnouts each year for the Elephant Walk when seniors go back to visit their elementary schools. She really builds school spirit and can always be found on the sidelines at GHS supporting one of her former elementary students.”



