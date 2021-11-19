Buford City Schools superintendent to retire

Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs has announced his retirement after more than three decades in public education.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Buford community in this capacity,” Downs said in a statement on the district’s website. “I have faith in our current administrative leadership to carry on Buford’s long-standing tradition of excellence when I retire. Even though I have announced my retirement, there is still so much to accomplish in my remaining time with the Buford Wolves."

Downs will continue to serve as superintendent through the school year. His last day is June 30, 2022.