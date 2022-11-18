Buford City Schools sues Hall over failure to pay ESPLOST funds

Buford City Schools filed a lawsuit Friday against Hall County Schools, demanding $1.64 million in damages and alleging that the school system neglected to pay its fair share of money it received from an education sales tax.Buford City Schools accuses Hall School Schools of breaching an agreement signed by former Gov. Nathan Deal on March 15, 2016, which requires Hall County Schools, Gainesville City Schools and Buford City Schools to divide ESPLOST revenues based on a “more accurate” count of student enrollment.ESPLOST is a penny sales tax on retail purchases allocated among the three school districts.

The lawsuit names Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield and Finance Officer Jonathan Boykin as the defendants, accusing them of having “refused to perform their ministerial and/or discretionary duties in remitting payment to the BCSD for ESPLOST V proceeds per the Intergovernmental Agreement and special law.”

Buford City Schools says it sent an invoice for $1.64 million to Hall County Schools on Sept. 16.

“In the ensuing two months,” the lawsuit says, Boykin “advised no payment was forthcoming without any explanation, question, or objection to said calculation.” “Other attempts to inquire of HCSD as to the status of this matter have gone unanswered,” the lawsuit continues.



This story will be updated.