Buford City Schools selects new superintendent

Less than a month after the superintendent of Buford City Schools announced his retirement, the district has appointed a replacement.

Melanie Reed, the deputy superintendent in Buford, was named the sole finalist at Monday night’s school board meeting. She replaces Robert Downs, who will step down June 30 after heading the district since January 2019.

“Melanie has a true heart for this community,” Downs said. “She came to the Central Office the same day I did and we have really been co-leading the district ever since. I am thankful for the partnership we have built and look forward to the amazing direction she will take Buford in years to come.”



