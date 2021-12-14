Buford City Schools selects new superintendent

Less than a month after the superintendent of Buford City Schools announced his retirement, the district has appointed a replacement.
Melanie Reed, the deputy superintendent in Buford, was named the sole finalist at Monday night’s school board meeting. She replaces Robert Downs, who will step down June 30 after heading the district since January 2019.
“Melanie has a true heart for this community,” Downs said. “She came to the Central Office the same day I did and we have really been co-leading the district ever since. I am thankful for the partnership we have built and look forward to the amazing direction she will take Buford in years to come.”
Reed has been the deputy superintendent since the spring of this year, and before that served as assistant superintendent since 2019.
“I am both humbled and honored to be named the sole finalist for superintendent, and I am grateful to Dr. Downs for his guidance and direction over the last three years,” Reed said. “I am thrilled to continue serving this district I love so much.”
Reed’s career in education spans three decades, with 20 years in leadership positions, including at Buford Elementary and Buford Middle.
“I’ve seen tremendous success when we have promoted leadership from within,” said Philip Beard, school board chairman.
Reed earned her undergraduate degree in early childhood education from the University of North Georgia, and later graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a specialist degree in leadership.
A native of Gwinnett County, Reed and her husband have a son and daughter, both Buford High graduates.
State law requires a 14-day waiting period before Reed’s appointment becomes official.