Buford City Schools plans return of students August 5

Buford City Schools is planning to return to in-person instruction on Aug. 5, as originally scheduled, according to an announcement from BCS superintendent Robert Downs. The announcement was made during a BCS board of education meeting on Monday.



Specific plans for returning to school and precautionary changes that will need to be made have not been finalized, and more information will be sent out as it is confirmed.

“We know our families and students are ready to come back as soon as our doors can safely open again,” Downs said. “And we look forward to welcoming them back on August 5.”



