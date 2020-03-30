BREAKING
Brenau University postpones spring commencement ceremonies
Kelsey Podo
The Times
Updated: March 30, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

Brenau University’s spring commencement ceremonies, scheduled for May 1 and May 2, have been postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Brenau Provost Jim Eck, announced on Monday, March 30, that the university will schedule another commencement once it can “safely resume large gatherings.” He said students and families will be notified about the dates and details as soon as a decision has been made. 

“Many colleges and universities across the United States have decided to cancel their ceremonies, but at Brenau, we understand the importance of celebrating the many accomplishments of our academic community, particularly our students,” Eck said in a letter to students, faculty and staff. “We look forward to an opportunity to gather together, and to convene graduation with our faculty, staff, students and their families.”

