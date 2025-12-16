Brenau president named chair of South's biggest college accreditation body New Brenau University President David Barnett talks Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on the journey which led him to be the private university's 11th President. Barnett had been serving as the interim president since the death of Brenau president Anne Skleder in October. - photo by Scott Rogers Brenau University President David Barnett has been named chair of the South’s largest college accreditation body, according to a university press release.