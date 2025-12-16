By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Brenau president named chair of South's biggest college accreditation body
02162024 BRENAU 6.jpg
New Brenau University President David Barnett talks Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, on the journey which led him to be the private university's 11th President. Barnett had been serving as the interim president since the death of Brenau president Anne Skleder in October. - photo by Scott Rogers
Brenau University President David Barnett has been named chair of the South’s largest college accreditation body, according to a university press release.