Brenau announces child development center closing

The decision to close the center had been under consideration for the past five years, said Matt Thomas, vice president for external relations and communications. Enrollment at the center has dropped in the last five years, according to a Brenau University press release, and the cost per child for the center has increased.



Parents currently enrolled at the center and those planning to enroll in June will be given recommendations for other local providers by Laura Hylton, director of the Child Development Center, according to the press release.

“We know that many children over the years, including some who are now current employees of the university, were educated at the Child Development Center and hold wonderful memories of their time at Brenau,” Brenau University President Anne Skleder wrote in a statement, “While it is always a challenge to make these decisions, especially with a beloved institution, this is what is best for the university at this time.”