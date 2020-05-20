BREAKING
Live updates: Hall County's per capita rate of COVID-19 cases remains highest in North Georgia
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Heath and Northeast Georgia Health System
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Basketball helped this Cherokee Bluff senior when he was missing his dad. Now he’s got a scholarship through the sport, too
GRADcherokee 3.jpg
Cherokee Bluff's Griffin Neville - photo by Scott Rogers

Cherokee Bluff senior Griffin Neville started playing basketball out of necessity, but it has grown into his greatest passion. 

As a kid, Neville preferred baseball, and he remembers spending hours playing catch in the front yard with his dad. But when his dad was called away for work at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, often for weeks at a time, Neville had to turn to other athletic pursuits. 

“We always had a basketball goal outside, so when I started missing him, I would just start going outside and playing basketball, and that would take my mind off of it a lot,” he said. “That’s really where I started falling in love with the game.”

Class of 2020

The Times puts together this special senior recognition each year, highlighting a few standout stories from our local seniors, but this year we’ve added graduation lists from our local schools in an effort to honor as many graduates as we can. We hope you’re inspired by these stories and join us in celebrating the class of 2020. You can view these stories online as well as upcoming photo coverage of this year's graduation ceremonies.

By the fourth grade, Neville started taking the sport seriously, “because I realized how bad I was.” By sixth grade, he had quit baseball to focus on his hoop dreams year round. 

Neville began his high school career at Gainesville but transitioned to Cherokee Bluff as a junior, the first year the South Hall school opened. 

He made the decision partly because his mom got a job teaching at Cherokee Bluff and partly because his former coach at Gainesville, Benjie Wood, made the switch to coach the Bears basketball team at the same time. 

“It wasn’t a hard decision,” Neville said. “It wasn’t that hard of a transition either. I had a ton of friends on the basketball team. It was fun.”

GriffinNeville1210
Cherokee Bluff's Griffin Neville drives on East Hall's Christian Torres during the game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at East Hall High School. - photo by Nathan Berg

Neville saw a heavy increase in play time at his new school, letting him catch the eye of college recruiters as his game developed.

Playing at the college level has always been a part of his plan. 

“It’s been a dream really, not even just a goal,” he said. “It’s been a dream since about when I started playing in rec league games and it was a real game — we were keeping score and the refs weren’t just teaching us not to travel and double dribble. It’s been a dream ever since then.”

Neville attended a basketball camp at Young Harris College in the fall of his junior year, and the coaching staff there made an immediate impact on him. The Mountain Lions coaches saw something special in him, too.

Young Harris assistant coach Andre Smith came to watch Neville play during a summer game when he was a rising senior. Smith called Neville after the game to deliver the good news: Neville would be receiving a scholarship to play basketball at Young Harris. 

He remembers getting the call while waiting in line to order a sandwich at Schlotzsky's with his mom.

“It just felt really emotional,” he said. “I didn’t want to cry about it, but I was like, all my dreams are coming true. Now I can’t wait to get up there.”

Neville said he’s excited to get onto the Young Harris campus, where his dad went to school back when it was a two-year college. But even as he moves on to the next phase of his life, he will always remember his time at Cherokee Bluff and the positive impact the school made on him. 

“Cherokee Bluff has left a huge mark on me,” Neville said. “It’s taught me how to be a better person, and it’s taught me how to be a better basketball player. You walk in and it’s just an amazing atmosphere. I loved being at Cherokee Bluff.”

Cherokee Bluff High School graduating seniors

A tentative list provided by Hall County Schools

Bryanna Adams

Charles Agot

Danny Alcorn

Chandler Allen

Camden Bahn

Ashton Balizet

Heather Beck

Alyssa Bedwell

Chance Bennefield

Abigail Bennett

Bryce Bernitt

Daniel Bescher

Briana Bishop

Lindi Branam

Sydney Bray

Christian Brown

Ryan Brownlee

Jenna Buffington

Brittanne Burch

Faith Burgamy

Nicholas Butts

Estefania Campos

Elijah Cannon

Jacob Carlson

Gabrielle Carmosino

Benjamin Caron

Kristofer Carver

Christopher Castillo

Ivan Castillo

Daniel Castro Avitia

Majeli Caudillo

Brandon Cheeks

Emily Coles

Chad Coley

Violet Conway

Christian Costabile

Melissa Cuevas

Christopher Davis

Macie Dixon

M. Caleb Dolan

Chaela Dorton

Daniela Duran

Rachel Eck

Kaitlyn Edwards

Ivan Erazo

Kimberly Esquivel

Jason Evrett

Sammaria Felton

Zikeria Finley

Allison Fletcher

Kimberly Fowler

Emily Galaviz

Karla Gaona-Torres

Andres Garcia

Connor Gillespie

Mykol Goins

Ella Golub

Katelyn Gomez

Christian  Gonzalez

Harrison Gragg

Landon Green

Zachary Haynes

Joseph Hendrix

Andrea Hernandez

Jessica Hicks

Mason Hill

Parker Hollers

Courtney Homer

Jacob Hopper

Molly Hulsey

Rachel Johnson

Jacob Jones

Jackson Kemp

Zachary Kendall

Sophie Lamp

Zoey Lhamon

Cristian Lopez

Matthew Maple

Clay Marshall

Brady McVey

Andres Meza

Lyla Migliore

Dylan Miller

Daysha Mills

MaryQuinn Mills

Brelynn Millwood

Brody Millwood

Mitchell Moore

Christopher Morgan-Smith

Tinomudaishe Mukono

Davis Mundy

Griffin Neville

Kevoseay Norman

Shelby Olenek

Erica Perez

Madison Phillips

Peyton Pinckney

Carsen Plumadore

Lesly Quezada

Ashlynne Radosta

Michaela Ragone

Quavi Rahman

Elizabeth Ramey

Emmanuel Rebollar

Joshua Reed

Monica Reyes

Isaac Riddling

Jeremy Ringleb

Moriah Robinson

Roberto Rodriguez

Erin Rose

Davon Ruffins

Aaron Russell

Christian Santiago

Mary Scherer

Kristina Schwab

Jonathan Servin Garcia

Andrew Seymour

Michaela Shadburn

Rachel Shaw

Andrew Shires

Kristen Simon

Averi Skeggs

Grant Smith

Shane Smith

Gabrielle Stanley

Mihai State

Madison Stinchcomb

Kelly Stuart

Jordan Taylor

Jabriya Terrell

Peyton Thomas

Sean Thomas

Jaylin Thornton

Matthew Tingley

Elizabeth Tuck

Kennedy Turpin

Hannah Vansickle

Daniel Vath

Sierra Wainer

Noah Walksler

Madelyn Waxter

Mackenzie Wayne

Palmer Weaver

Shelby Wheat

Victoria White

Madison Williams

Jesse Witt

Cameron Wood

Trenton Word

Jonathan Yanes

Neida Yebra

Sonia Yoshida

Regional events