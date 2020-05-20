Basketball helped this Cherokee Bluff senior when he was missing his dad. Now he’s got a scholarship through the sport, too

Cherokee Bluff senior Griffin Neville started playing basketball out of necessity, but it has grown into his greatest passion.

As a kid, Neville preferred baseball, and he remembers spending hours playing catch in the front yard with his dad. But when his dad was called away for work at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, often for weeks at a time, Neville had to turn to other athletic pursuits.

“We always had a basketball goal outside, so when I started missing him, I would just start going outside and playing basketball, and that would take my mind off of it a lot,” he said. “That’s really where I started falling in love with the game.”