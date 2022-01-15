Are you smarter than this 'bantling' who won the Gainesville City Schools spelling bee?

When asked about her reaction, the modest bantling (bantling means a young child) had only one word: “Surprised.”

She will now go on to represent the school system at the Georgia Association of Educators’ Region 2 spelling bee Feb. 26 for the chance to advance to state and national competitions later this year.

On the path to her win, she also correctly spelled the word “mortification.”

Her mother cited hard work and dedication behind the victory.

“She would practice spelling almost every night,” Virginia’s mother, Amy, said. “Watching her become a more competent speller was definitely a proud moment for us as parents.”