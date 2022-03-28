Alli Roberts named principal of Lanier Elementary School

Alli Roberts, who has taught in Hall County for 18 years, will be the next principal of Lanier Elementary School, as John Wiggins is set to retire at the end of this school year.
Roberts has served as assistant principal at Lanier since 2019, and she began teaching in 2004, according to a press release from Hall County Schools. She taught first grade at Riverbend Elementary School, then in 2008, she transferred to World Language Academy and soon became an instructional coach.
Roberts taught as a field supervisor and lecturer for the University of North Georgia from 2010 to 2017, and she returned to Hall County Schools, working as an instructional coach at Chicopee Woods Elementary.
Superintendent Will Schofield recommended her hiring to the Hall County Board of Education Monday, March 28, and the board approved the recommendation in a 3-0 vote with Nath Morris and Bill Thompson absent.
“Ms. Roberts is an incredible instructional leader,” said Schofield in a written statement. “Her prior experience as a teacher and an instructional coach is an incredible leadership asset. “Couple that with her heart for students, their families, and the team members who serve them, and we have a very strong principal at Lanier Elementary.”