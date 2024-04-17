‘A preview of the real world’: Hall County Schools hosts 3rd annual Tool Expo Hall County School District students interested in the construction industry get a chance to operate heavy equipment Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center during the HCSD Tool Expo event sponsored by Lanier College Career Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers For the more than 650 high schoolers who attended the third annual Tool Expo on Wednesday, April 17, it was far from an average day of school.