This $800,000 project was approved at East Hall High School

The Hall County school board on Monday approved an $800,000 upgrade to a sewage treatment plant on the East Hall High School campus.
“This will bring us into compliance, which we desperately need to do,” Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction for Hall County Schools, told the school board.
“This could have easily been two to three times as much,” Cox added, but they saved some money in part by adding the project to Carroll Daniel Construction’s contract.
Carroll Daniel is overseeing a $34.8 million, five-phase project at East Hall High, where two three-story classroom wings are being built.
Cox said they are in phase three and expects to finish the first classroom wing by the fall of 2024. It will have 20 classrooms, four science labs and an ROTC suite.
The school board also approved $22,500 for a 1-acre piece of land adjacent to East Hall High School.
One reason for the land purchase, Cox said, is its close proximity to the rest of the construction that is underway, though he said there are no firm plans yet as to what they will do with the land.
Another $88,000 was also approved for the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Spout Springs Elementary.