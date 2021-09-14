5 takeaways from Hall County school board meeting

1. Approving some construction projects and putting the brakes on others

The board unanimously approved the following construction projects:

Carroll Daniel Construction will build New Elementary School No. 1 and will also oversee the construction of the Meat Processing Plant at East Hall High, paid for with CARES funding.

Charles Black Construction will build the Performing Arts Center at West Hall High, which will have about 420 seats and be “world class,” as Superintendent Will Schofield described it. Construction could begin by summer of next year.

Learning commons are planned for next spring and summer at Chestnut Mountain Elementary, Chestatee Middle, Friendship Elementary, Lanier Elementary, and Wauka Mountain Elementary, as well as design and renovation funds for Lanier College Career Academy.

The district will use CARES funds to begin the first phase of building at Lyman Hall Elementary to include classroom buildings and a literacy center. Dual enrollment has been capped at LCCA because there is no more classroom space, Schofield said.

The school district might postpone some of its construction projects for as long as a year-and-a-half due to historically high construction prices and supply chain issues, though it was not clear exactly which projects might be put off. Additionally, it is considering selling 85% of the remaining $108 million in bonds — part of the 10-year facilities plan — over the next 36 months while interest rates are favorable.

“This is not the best time in the world that we've seen to be doing a lot of building,” Schofield said. “We've already got a lot on the books.”

“Things have gotten so out of historical whack in terms of what we are paying per square foot for any kind of job that we do have, I think it's a reasonable question to say, ‘Do we want to front load jobs at this time in this current market environment?’” Schofield said.

2. Boosting employee vaccination with four designated clinics

Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, noted that there are “at least four different locations where vaccines will be available to members of the Hall County School District” — at Wauka Mountain Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy off Winder Highway, Citizens Pharmacy off Atlanta Highway, and a clinic run by the Hall County Health Department at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.

“Health decisions are personal, but we do not back away from the fact that vaccines are saving lives,” Schofield said. “And so we will do everything we can to make it as simple as possible for individuals to be vaccinated.”

The district has also allocated CARES funding to improve ventilation and air quality, such as changing filters on a much more regular basis, among other measures.

3. Hiring bus drivers amid an unprecedented shortage

The board also approved a $1,200 bonus for bus drivers with a commercial driver’s license that would be paid in three dispersals over the course of a year, effective Sept. 15 through Feb. 15, 2022. Schofield said neighboring districts have been “poaching” the Hall County bus drivers by offering them bonuses. He said he disagrees with the practice in principle, “but we can’t sit back and lose more drivers.”

The district is facing an unprecedented shortage of bus drivers.

“I think it's important that we at least flex our muscle and let people know that we can get into that,” Schofield said about driver poaching.

Schofield also said he will probably soon suggest that the district pay retired drivers a “premium” for emergency purposes when a route or two needs to be covered.

4. Upgrading the district’s WiFi

The board unanimously approved a motion to spend $675,000 to upgrade the WiFi across the district, which hasn’t been substantially improved in seven years. Internet traffic is up 50% from last year, he said.

5. ESPLOST update

Jonathan Boykin, finance officer, reported “a really strong ESPLOST showing” since April, and although the district recorded $40,000 less over the prior month, it is up half-a-million since this time last year.