5 takeaways from The Times’ talk with Hall County, Gainesville superintendents

It’s been about a month since the Hall County and Gainesville City schools students returned to the classroom, and The Times sat down with local superintendents this Tuesday to see how things have gone so far.



Hall Superintendent Will Schofield and Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams provided updates on everything from new school procedures and protocols, to contact tracing to extracurriculars and athletics.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Tuesday’s event.

SCHOOLS STAYING OPEN, BUT CLASSES STARTING TO CLOSE

Both superintendents acknowledged that an increase in COVID-19 cases within schools could lead to entire schools or even districts shutting down, and while that hasn’t happened at that level yet, individual classrooms in both school systems have already had to go into quarantine.

Williams said two classrooms within the Gainesville City School System are currently quarantined, adding that the lack of availability of substitute teachers when a school employee tests positive has been a difficult challenge to overcome.

Schofield said Hall County currently has one class quarantined, and while no full schools have had to be shut down, he did leave that possibility open further down the line.

"We’re one day away from quarantines every day,” he said. “I hope it does not occur. We’re ready for it, and it certainly would not be a surprise if it gets to that point.”

WEAR A MASK OR STAY AT HOME

Williams and Schofield both affirmed that the school districts will not be lenient with mask wearing.

Students and employees at Hall and Gainesville schools are all required to wear masks while inside school buildings, and neither district is making any exceptions. Schofield said all Hall County students who refuse to wear face coverings will be switched to virtual if they do not comply with the mandate.

“You certainly have the right to believe that face coverings don’t make a difference,” he said. “We believe that they do, starting with me and with our board of education. … If we have a student that says ‘My mom says I’m not wearing a mask at this school,’ we’ll just put an arm around them, figuratively, and say ‘That’s just fine, we need to give mom a call and we will switch you over to digital learning.’”

Williams said Gainesville would follow the same procedure for students refusing to wear a mask, but that the school system has not had to switch any students over to virtual learning for that reason.

"Some may forget, but as soon as we remind them or provide them a backup mask, they’re fine, and they move right along,“ he said.