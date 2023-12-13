2023-24 Teachers of the Year in Gainesville, Hall honored at banquet Gainesville City School System Superintendent Jeremy Williams introduces district teacher of the year Joy Holeman, center, a 4th grade teacher at Fair Street International Academy, during the annual Teachers of the Year banquet at Lanier College Career Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers Two teachers from the Gainesville and Hall County school systems were honored Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the annual 2023-24 Teacher of the Year banquet.