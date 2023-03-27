$1.7M weight room being built at this Hall County middle school

West Hall Middle School students won’t have to wait much longer to sling some iron.
The Hall County school board on Monday approved $1.72 million to replace the stage in the gym with a weight room.
“It'll be a separate room, and it will give the school the ability to teach weight training,” said Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction.
The weight room is scheduled for completion by August.
Cox said they will also build weight rooms at North and East Hall middle schools. After all three projects are completed, he said, every middle school will have a weight room.
He said they intend to complete those projects this year.