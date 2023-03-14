‘She changed the blankets with Leroy’s corpse sitting right there’: Trial of woman accused of killing fiance begins

Walking through the Candler Road trailer, Craig Hannula was hit with the unmistakable, unbearable odor of rotting flesh.

After pulling aside a sheet, the Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy stepped into the bedroom and saw the body of 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., who had been dead for an estimated two months.

His body had turned black like coal, falling between the bed and the nightstand.

Blood spatter was found on the walls and near the headboard but not on the bed.

At the time of Kramer’s death, Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler said Kramer was getting undressed. The elderly man’s pants were down, and he had already kicked off one shoe.

“The evidence is going to be that she changed the blankets with Leroy’s corpse sitting right there by the bed,” Buckler said.

Hannula was one of the first witnesses in the murder trial of Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 46, of Gainesville, who the Sheriff's Office said killed her fiance Kramer and lived with the body for two months.

Wood was indicted Feb. 15 on charges of malice murder, felony murder, exploitation of an elder person, concealing the death of another, financial transaction card theft and aggravated assault against a person 65 years of age and older.

The indictment alleges Kramer was killed in early April, though his body was discovered when deputies went to Kramer’s residence June 7.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill and co-counsel Jake Shapiro filed notices with the court that Wood is asserting self-defense.

In their filings, the defense attorneys claimed the victim’s character for violence and specific acts of violence are admissible.

“Such evidence would also be for the purpose of motive to control females, which goes toward the defendant’s self-defense justification as the evidence corroborates Leroy Kramer’s motive to control and abuse women in domestic violence situations, which is exactly what he did to the defendant,” according to the defense’s notice.