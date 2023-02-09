Man serving life in fatal shooting at CVS in Gainesville deserves new trial, defense attorney says

An East Point man is seeking a new trial from his 2019 murder case at the Park Hill Drive CVS in Gainesville, according to court documents.

DeMarvin Ladale Bennett was sentenced in May 2021 by Hall County Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to life in prison with the chance of parole from the Feb. 7, 2019 shooting of Jack Hough. Hough, 73, was waiting in his car while his wife went in to the pharmacy.

Bennett was convicted of killing Hough in an attempted robbery.