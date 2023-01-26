Lula man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

A Lula man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a girl as young as 6 years old, according to court documents.

Anthony Geissert, 32, was found guilty Wednesday, Jan. 25, by a jury on one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton sentenced Geissert to life plus 35 years to serve in prison.

Geissert was arrested in July 2019 and later indicted on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.

A family member of the girl first informed law enforcement on June 25, 2019, of the abuse.

Before trial, the district attorney’s office dismissed the indictment and filed a new formal accusation only on the aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy charges.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the case involved years of sexual abuse of a girl between the ages of 6-8.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Bennett led the prosecution.

“The horrible sexual abuse of a child so young , too graphic to describe here, is most heinous,” Darragh said in a statement. “We appreciate the verdict of the jurors and the sentence of the court, as justice was accomplished for the young victim and society.”

When asked if he wanted to comment and if he had a good time to talk, defense attorney Larry Duttweiler said, “There are no good times that came out of this one.”