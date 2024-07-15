Lawsuit settled over caterer accused of serving THC-laced brownies at holiday dinner Chef Tim Broxton works Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, inside his restaurant Easy B's Café & Market which he opened at Limestone Place along Limestone Parkway. Broxton settled a lawsuit in July 2024, alleging that he prepared and served THC-poisoned brownies “that contained illegally high levels of THC.” - photo by Scott Rogers A lawsuit accusing a Gainesville caterer of serving THC-laced brownies at a holiday dinner has been settled, according to court documents and attorneys.