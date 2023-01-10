Jurors hear opening statements in 2020 crash that killed Gainesville teen

With the driver’s side door unusable, Shannon Beauford crawled over his 17-year-old passenger to exit the Toyota Corolla he wrecked on White Sulphur Road, according to the prosecution.

Beauford faces two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree child cruelty from the Oct. 4, 2020, wreck that killed Madison Nicole Gray, 17, of Gainesville.

A jury heard opening statements Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Beauford’s trial concerning the early morning single-vehicle wreck.

“His actions that early morning led to the senseless and tragic death of Madison Gray, actions that he needs to be held responsible for,” Hensley told the jury.

Hensley said Gray was heading home in the backseat of the car driven by Beauford. Authorities believe Beauford went off the road, striking a culvert and rotating.

“The defendant ended up turning around and crawled out through the backseat over Madison and exited through the back passenger door on the driver’s side,” Hensley said.