Jurors begin deliberations in trial of man accused of shooting wife

Jurors entered into deliberation Friday morning after hearing closing arguments in the trial of Steven Turner, charged with attempted murder after shooting his wife during an argument over marijuana plants he was growing in her basement.

“Are we supposed to believe that Mr. Turner wasn’t in control of his body?” the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler, asked jurors when addressing the issue of intent. Throughout the trial, he highlighted conflicting statements from Turner about the shooting.

The “pivotal moment,” he said, is when Turner pulls the gun out the drawer, grows more calm and says, “Kate, get away,” right before shooting her.

“The moment when all of Mr. Turner’s rage and fury crystalized into pure malice,” Shuler said. That moment, he argued, shows that Turner intended to shoot his wife and is therefore guilty of attempted murder.