Judge Kathlene Gosselin to retire in 2024, opening seat for election Hall County Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin speaks Monday, May 22, 2023, in Hall County Superior Court during as motion hearing for a new trial for DeMarvin Bennett. Bennett was convicted of malice murder and other counts in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Jack Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive. - photo by Scott Rogers Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin announced Friday, Sept. 29, she will retire from the bench, opening up the seat for next year’s election.