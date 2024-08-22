By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
‘It could have been prevented’: Jeremy Medina’s family speaks publicly for first time since filing lawsuit over his death
08222024 MEDINA 5.jpg
David Medina talks about his son Jeremy Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, as he gives reasons for a lawsuit against multiple employees at Gainesville High School and the school system. Jeremy Medina was killed in a batting cage accident at the school in 2023. - photo by Scott Rogers
David Medina shook his head and paused for several seconds when asked what life had been like since his son’s death.