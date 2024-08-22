‘It could have been prevented’: Jeremy Medina’s family speaks publicly for first time since filing lawsuit over his death David Medina talks about his son Jeremy Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, as he gives reasons for a lawsuit against multiple employees at Gainesville High School and the school system. Jeremy Medina was killed in a batting cage accident at the school in 2023. - photo by Scott Rogers David Medina shook his head and paused for several seconds when asked what life had been like since his son’s death.