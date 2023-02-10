Investigator details traffic stop that led to $22 million in liquid meth in gas cans

A deputy stopping a Toyota Tacoma around 10 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mountain View and McEver Roads saw several gas cans in the backseat and truckbed, according to testimony Friday, Feb. 10.

But the deputy didn’t smell gas, leading law enforcement to discover more than 300 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine valued at $22 million.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested and charged with meth trafficking. Both men appeared in court Friday for a Magistrate Court committal hearing on the charges.