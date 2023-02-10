Investigator details case of woman beaten to death with dumbbell

After law enforcement detained Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, for beating a woman to death with a dumbbell, investigators interviewed him with the help of an interpreter.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Richard Sinyard provided Reyes-Jimenez with a copy of his Miranda rights to read along, according to testimony Friday, Feb. 10 in Magistrate Court.

“When we got to the end of it, Mr. Jimenez said, ‘I need an attorney because I’m guilty,’” Sinyard testified.

Reyes-Jimenez appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing for charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault of Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33. Reyes-Jimenez was accused of hitting Campos repeatedly in the head with a 10-pound dumbbell Jan. 17 at their Crescent Drive home.