Here's who made the short list for State Court judgeship

A Hall County prosecutor and a Gainesville attorney are on the short list to potentially be the next Hall County State Court judge.
The Judicial Nominating Commission had seven applicants for the job vacated by retired Judge B.E. Roberts III.
The commission released its short list Wednesday, Feb. 8, to Gov. Brian Kemp: Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson and attorney Tripp Wingate.
Robertson became the chief assistant district attorney in August 2021.
Wingate is a partner of Myers & Wingate, a law firm with an office on Green Street. According to his website, Wingate’s practice has focused on civil litigation concerning personal injury and insurance matters.
The governor’s office will schedule interviews with the two candidates before Kemp makes his decision.