Here’s who has applied for the Hall County State Court judgeship
08232018 COURT 001.jpg
The seal of Georgia rests on a wall in a juvenile courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. - photo by Austin Steele

Seven people applied for the opening on the Hall County State Court bench.

The Judicial Nominating Commission began the application process in early January after the retirement of Judge B.E. Roberts III, who left the bench Feb. 1.

The list of applicants are:

  • Anne Bishop

  • David Burroughs

  • Julia Greene

  • Michelle Hall

  • Brian Heck

  • Kelley Robertson

  • Tripp Wingate

Bishop and Wingate are in private practice.

Hall and Heck both actively serve as Hall County Magistrate Court Judges.

Burroughs also was a Hall County Magistrate Court judge before returning to private practice in 2022.

According to their websites, Bishop handles law ranging from traffic law, guardianships and child custody. Burroughs’ practice focuses on family law, while Wingate’s practice has focused on civil litigation concerning personal injury and insurance matters.

Greene and Robertson have worked in the Hall County District Attorney’s Office. Robertson became the Chief Assistant District Attorney in August 2021.

After the interview process, the Judicial Nominating Commission will recommend a short list to Gov. Brian Kemp

Judge Larry A. Baldwin was named Feb. 1 as the new chief judge for Hall County State Court. 

In addition to his State Court work, Baldwin presides over the Hall County DUI accountability court program.