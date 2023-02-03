Here’s who has applied for the Hall County State Court judgeship

Seven people applied for the opening on the Hall County State Court bench.
The Judicial Nominating Commission began the application process in early January after the retirement of Judge B.E. Roberts III, who left the bench Feb. 1.
The list of applicants are:
Anne Bishop
David Burroughs
Julia Greene
Michelle Hall
Brian Heck
Kelley Robertson
Tripp Wingate
Bishop and Wingate are in private practice.
Hall and Heck both actively serve as Hall County Magistrate Court Judges.
Burroughs also was a Hall County Magistrate Court judge before returning to private practice in 2022.
According to their websites, Bishop handles law ranging from traffic law, guardianships and child custody. Burroughs’ practice focuses on family law, while Wingate’s practice has focused on civil litigation concerning personal injury and insurance matters.
Greene and Robertson have worked in the Hall County District Attorney’s Office. Robertson became the Chief Assistant District Attorney in August 2021.
After the interview process, the Judicial Nominating Commission will recommend a short list to Gov. Brian Kemp
Judge Larry A. Baldwin was named Feb. 1 as the new chief judge for Hall County State Court.
In addition to his State Court work, Baldwin presides over the Hall County DUI accountability court program.