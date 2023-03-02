Gainesville woman accused of killing elderly fiance, living with body set for trial later this month

A Gainesville woman accused of killing her 82-year-old fiance and then living with the body for months is set to stand trial later this month.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 46, faces murder charges for the April 2022 death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went June 7 to Kramer’s Candler Road residence for a wellness check.

Wood told deputies Kramer died in the first week of April and that she was living in the home with Kramer’s body since then, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The case is set for trial on March 13.