Former Gainesville High teacher granted bond in child molestation case

A former Gainesville High teacher previously denied bond in a child molestation case was granted bond Monday, Oct. 24, by a Hall County Superior Court judge.
Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin granted a $30,000 bond Monday for Cameron Millholland, 26.
Millholland, who taught social studies and coached boys golf, resigned Aug. 19 after allegations of inappropriate conduct over Snapchat with a student.
The Hall County District Attorney’s Office consented to the bond, leading to little discussion before Gosselin signed the bond order.
During a Sept. 16 committal hearing, Magistrate Court Judge Andy Maddox declined to grant a bond for Millholland.
“The thing that I can’t get over is you have training and responsibility, and these are students,” Maddox said during the September hearing.
Maddox’s decision came after testimony by Gainesville Police Investigator Erin Escalante, who took out warrants alleging Millholland had a Snapchat live video with a 15-year-old girl where he was masturbating.
The bond paperwork stated Millholland must live at a Dawsonville address and cannot change his residence without prior written permission.
The conditions of Millholland’s bond include no contact with children under 18 and no Internet contact except for work. He cannot have a smartphone or social media, according to the bond order.
The number for Millholland’s attorney, Mike Jacobs, was inoperable Monday, Oct. 24.