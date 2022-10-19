Accident or attempted murder? Trial begins for man accused of shooting wife over marijuana plants

“I believe that he truly wanted to help cancer victims,” she said. “So that's what he was completely consumed with, was the cultivation of those plants.”



She said he initially told her that he was growing hemp, which he claimed was legal in Georgia for the purposes of extracting CBD oil. But she later observed that the plants had “crystals,” indicating THC. She implored him to get a permit, but he claimed he couldn’t because he didn’t own the rights to the genetics of the seeds.

She said he spent $60,000 to $80,000 transforming the basement into a sophisticated grow operation. Her electric bills skyrocketed, she added, recalling a month in which she paid $860. The owner of a roofing business, she said she owned the house and paid all the bills but worried that the expenses would bankrupt her.

After a violent argument in which Turner kicked her in the stomach while he was lying on the bed, she obtained a three-week protection order. Her daughter had overheard the argument, and that was the “last straw,” she said.

During this time, they were seeing two marriage counselors, which helped “big time,” but she grew increasingly distressed about the marijuana plants, eventually asking one of the counselors to convince Turner to take them out of the house.

“I cannot live with these plants in the house anymore,” she told the counselor. “I can't sleep. I can't eat. I can't function. I'm scared to death that the cops are going to come and find all these plants.”

A few days later, she said, Turner shot her in the stomach.

She said she has undergone numerous surgeries since and still has six bullet fragments in her abdomen.

After Turner shot her, she said, “he picked me up out of the chair — it's a desk chair — and I put my arm around his shoulder, and walked … out of the basement all the way up like a 25-foot embankment … and up to the front of the house.”

She said they were five steps from the truck when they encountered local architect Danny Syfan, who was apparently helping with renovations at the house. That’s when Turner called 911, she said.

If Syfan had not been there, she said, she is “certain” she would have died that morning.

“I did not think [Turner] was taking me to the hospital,” she said. “I was afraid that I would bleed out and that I would end up in a ditch or at the bottom of the lake.”

When Syfan asked her what happened, she said she told him that “Steven accidentally shot me.” When Shuler asked her why she said that, she said she was scared that Turner might shoot her or Syfan. She said she also told the EMTs that it was an accident but later told doctors before leaving the hospital that it was not.

“I’m going to ask you right now here today, what’s the truth?” Shuler asked Lawson.

“It was not an accident,” she said.

Testimony continues Wednesday.