This week is United Way's Week of Caring. Here's how you can volunteer or donate

United Way of Hall County’s Week of Caring will run from Sept. 14 to 18, with community members participating in service projects with several area nonprofits and collecting donations.
Volunteers will do on-site work at organizations including The Salvation Army, Good News Clinics, Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, Straight Street Ministry and Center Point. Other volunteer opportunities are remote, including writing thank you letters for teachers, organizing a food drive or sewing face masks.
Several nonprofits need donations to address COVID-19, including hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and masks, according to the Week of Caring website.
To sign up for a volunteer project or make an appointment to drop off a donation, visit the United Way of Hall County website.