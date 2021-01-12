Virtual MLK Day celebration to share ‘importance of nonviolent social change’

“The principles of Dr. King’s nonviolence philosophy are so important for anybody that’s active in the community,” Johnson said. “Even though we’re starting with this conversation, this conversation will not be where we will end. We all feel as an organization that we have a responsibility to help this generation and the next understand the value in organizing and mobilizing the spirit of nonviolence.”

After the talk, which will last around an hour, people will have the opportunity to ask Ivey questions.

The virtual activities on Monday, Jan. 18, will begin at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live with an opening session, then offer the floor to members of the Interdenominational Black Ministers Association, a local group of church leaders.

“They realize 2020 was a very traumatic year for a lot of people,” Johnson said. “ … They decided it would be appropriate to share with the community words of encouragement during troubled times.”