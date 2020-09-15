Pilgrim’s Pride is contributing $795,000 for grant projects in Gainesville. Here's how you can suggest a project

A Pilgrim’s Pride program will provide the Gainesville community with $795,000 to address food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 relief, according to a news release from the poultry company.

Pilgrim’s is working with local leaders to identify how the money could be spent, spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said. Both nonprofits and governments are eligible for funding, and the grant could go to either one large project or a few smaller ones, she said.

“It’s really meant to be customized very much to what the local communities need most, versus us coming in with a top-down approach on how the funds should be spent,” Richardson said.