Pilgrim’s Pride is contributing $795,000 for grant projects in Gainesville. Here's how you can suggest a project

A Pilgrim’s Pride program will provide the Gainesville community with $795,000 to address food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 relief, according to a news release from the poultry company.
Pilgrim’s is working with local leaders to identify how the money could be spent, spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said. Both nonprofits and governments are eligible for funding, and the grant could go to either one large project or a few smaller ones, she said.
“It’s really meant to be customized very much to what the local communities need most, versus us coming in with a top-down approach on how the funds should be spent,” Richardson said.
The company’s Hometown Strong program provides grants for projects in areas where Pilgrim’s has facilities. The Gainesville facility employs more than 1,600 people with an annual payroll of more than $42 million, Pilgrim’s Pride says.
Community members can email suggestions for community projects to hometownstrong@pilgrims.com, and projects will be selected by the end of the year.
“Supporting our community is part of who we are and something that is very important to us,” Stephen Shepard, Gainesville complex manager for Pilgrim’s, said in a statement. “At a time when many people, businesses and cities are struggling, we want to identify ways to make lasting and significant impacts in our hometown.”
Other Georgia communities getting grants from Hometown Strong include Carrollton and Canton.