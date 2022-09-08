When Taco Mac plans to open in Gainesville

Taco Mac is set to open Sept. 15 in Gainesville.
Grand opening festivities are set to start at 11 a.m., including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant — the Atlanta-based chain’s 28th — is in a strip shopping center, City Mill Market, which is part of the larger retail development New Holland Market at 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE.
“We can’t wait to open our doors to the Gainesville community,” Harold Martin Jr., Taco Mac CEO, said in a press release Thursday, Sept. 8.
The location will feature 28 TVs, 80 beers on tap and 40 package selections, and a patio. The menu features hamburgers, tacos, quesadillas, salads and chicken wings.
Another Taco Mac is set to open in late 2022 in Dawsonville, according to the company.
Also opening recently at City Mill Market is a bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes.
The 17,557-square-foot City Mill Market is next to Ace Hardware and across from Kroger Marketplace.