What we know and don’t know about Makita’s expansion into Hall County

“Business continues to grow, and we are continuing to invest in the future,” Joe Blackwell, senior vice president operations, said in the release. “With the largest cordless lithium-ion tool system in the world, the adaption of our battery-powered products continues to accelerate from power tools to outdoor power equipment and beyond. This planned expansion will further support our customers, while creating more jobs in the region.”

Makita spokesman Wayne Hart told The Times on Tuesday, Feb. 9, he would “review questions” about the Hall County project.

Makita U.S.A. operates an “extensive distribution network” throughout the country, according to its website.

The company goes on to say that Makita Corporation of America in Buford “is part of a global Makita network of 10 manufacturing and assembly plants that is the source of Makita products used on job sites around the world.”

Also, Makita U.S.A.. Inc. operates a warehouse and distribution facility in Buford, which is the site of Makita University, a “hands-on educational experience where contractors and dealers can learn the latest technologies, products and applications.”

“Over the past three years, Makita has made significant investments in the USA,” the company said.

Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, didn’t have any further details about the planned Hall County location.

He did say Makita “has been a corporate citizen in Georgia for many years, and the company has a great consumer brand. We would welcome them as a part of the growing global business community in Hall County.”