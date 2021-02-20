What restaurant owners say about the future of dining in

“When you dine in, it’s a full experience, the food is fresh and hot, it’s a good time to be with friends and family,” said Patel. “People bring in families, out-of-town friends, and it’s a time to bond together over great food and great experiences.”



But as COVID-19 began disrupting everyday life, health officials identified the dangers of indoor dining amidst a global pandemic.

Since March, CDC officials have been consistent in their message regarding indoor dining during the pandemic: it’s a high risk for spreading the virus.

In September, a CDC report found that adults who reported that they dined at a restaurant — surveys included indoor and patio diners — were “approximately twice as likely” to have tested positive for COVID-19 as those who did not frequent restaurants.

When Patel had to close Sweet Magnolias for two months, he said it was a “difficult time.

“We had to transition to carryout and takeout options primarily, which leads to a shift in how much you’re making and customer expectation,” he said. “It was a very uncertain time.”

According to the CDC, the virus is predominantly thought to spread from person to person through droplets produced when someone infected with the virus coughs, sneezes, or talks — or, say, raises their voice as they split a bottle of wine over dinner.