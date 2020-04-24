What pandemic is doing to the real estate market

Like other real estate companies, Berkshire Hathaway is doing virtual showings and tours on properties.

“We have a Zoom account with a thousand people on the thing,” Forsman said.

Frank Norton Jr., who heads Gainesville-based The Norton Agency, said that while his company’s activity has slowed in April, “we are still seeing apartments leased for people still moving into our community, and we think that will continue on.”

He said May through July “are the typical months that we see lots of sales and people moving and relocating.”

The state’s shelter in place order is set to end April 30, even though earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions, allowing non-essential businesses, such as hair salons and tattoo shops, to open.

Real estate is considered an essential business.

“We are projecting a confusing second quarter (of the year) and then a settling out the third quarter, and a resuming of the marketplace to some degree of normal in the fourth quarter,” Norton said.

Most real estate experts believe that home values will be OK going through the crisis and even afterward if a recession is underway — unlike during the Great Recession of 2007-09, when values tanked.

“It’s a situation of supply and demand,” Norton said. “We had huge supply and no demand (during the Great Recession). Today we have huge demand and no supply.”

Ron Quinn, president of Peach State Bank in Gainesville and chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia, said, “We feel very optimistic about the housing market, especially in Northeast Georgia.”

People may not be out looking at houses like they were, “but we still have a very healthy pipeline of new construction,” he said.