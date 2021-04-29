What's happening next at old Pasquale’s building in Gainesville?

The old Pasquale’s restaurant building at 1011 Riverside Drive in Gainesville is no more.
The building, dating to the 1970s, has been torn down to make way for a new orthodontics office, said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.
Dr. Mark Causey of Causey Orthodontics in Cumming plans to build a 3,830-square-foot office on the site.
“He will be increasing the size of the original footprint of the (Pasquale’s) building,” Tate said in an email. “There will be new parking and landscaping. It should be a nice project when complete and will be a great investment and addition to the Park Hill Drive/Riverside Drive corridor.”
The property is across the street from Longstreet Cafe off Oak Tree Drive.
Causey, who couldn’t be reached for comment, plans to open the building by December, Tate said.
Pasquale’s had been open at the site since the early to mid 1970s, with the same owner — Boma Pennebaker — running it from 1980 until January 2015. Rick’s Smokin’ Pig operated there from 2015 to 2018. The building has stood vacant since.