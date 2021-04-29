What's happening next at old Pasquale’s building in Gainesville?

The old Pasquale’s restaurant building at 1011 Riverside Drive in Gainesville is no more.

The building, dating to the 1970s, has been torn down to make way for a new orthodontics office, said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.

Dr. Mark Causey of Causey Orthodontics in Cumming plans to build a 3,830-square-foot office on the site.