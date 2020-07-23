What Falcons preseason camp with no fans means for Flowery Branch

It’s an annual ritual for the Atlanta Falcons faithful— gathering for preseason camp in Flowery Branch to catch a glimpse of favorite players lunging for balls and making tackles.

Not this year, thanks to a common foe: COVID-19.

And that also means less ringing of cash registers in the South Hall city.

“I am sure area restaurants and hotels will miss these fans, too,” said Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

The impact in actual dollars isn’t available, as many of these fans are day-trippers, stopping on their way in or out for a bite to eat or a quick necessities trip at a nearby retailer, Dunlap said.

“For those small business owners around that area that get a little bit of boost this time of the year from those folks coming in, it’s unfortunately almost like another nail in the coffin for them,” Flowery Branch Mayor Mike Miller said. “Business is (already) down with the pandemic. ... It’s just one more thing on top of everything else going on.”

Jessica Miller of the Hampton Inn & Suites off Holland Dam Road in Flowery Branch said that while many fans aren’t necessarily overnight guests, “training camp season is huge for us.”

Vendors, Falcons support staff and media are “a big piece of our business for July and August,” she said.