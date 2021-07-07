Unemployed still seeing long delays from labor department despite steep decline in jobless rate

Gainesville resident Justin Wilson, who lost his job in January, waited months before receiving a decision on his application for unemployment insurance benefits. He applied in January, then the department denied his application in early May because his employer contested it. (Wilson and his former employer dispute the reason why his employment was terminated, and the employer would not comment on the dispute.)

Wilson appealed the decision and is still waiting to get a date for his appeal hearing.

“I’ve tried calling, been calling pretty much every day since January,” Wilson said. “It goes straight to an automated voice message system. You leave messages, and I’ve never received a phone call back after leaving messages.”

He has only spoken on the phone with a representative twice since January, he said. He got a call three months after he submitted his application, he said, and the representative told him to fill out a questionnaire emailed to him. But the 26 questions included in the email did not give him the ability to explain himself, he said, which he will not have an opportunity to do until he gets an appeal hearing.