Tourism officials to talk about state of industry in June 17 webinar
A boat pulls a tube during a Fourth of July celebration at Laurel Park on Thursday, July 4, 2019. - photo by Austin Steele

An update on Hall County's battered tourism industry will be given by area tourism officials in a June 17 webinar.

The “Gainesville-Hall County Tourism & Hospitality Update” presenters will be Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president, and Robyn Lynch and Regina Dyer of the Gainesville Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The event, being held by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, is set for 10-11 a.m.

Those interested can register online. A confirmation email with the dial-in number and meeting ID number will be sent to the participant.

Local tourism has taken a hit during the pandemic, with many parks and attractions closed and events canceled. But officials have said they are hopeful for a rebound, as recreation areas reopen and Georgians may stay close to home for vacations.

