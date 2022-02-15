These 3 Hall County bank locations are closing for good Friday

Three Hall County banks are set to close Friday, Feb. 18, as part of a merger between SunTrust and BB&T banks.

Closing are BB&T at 2895 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; SunTrust at 121 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville; and BB&T, 3453 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood.

Business at the BB&T in Gainesville will be moved to the SunTrust at 355 Shallowford Road, Gainesville. Business at the SunTrust on E.E. Butler Parkway will be moved to BB&T’s main branch at 455 Jesse Jewell Parkway SW, Gainesville. And business at the Oakwood BB&T will be moved to the SunTrust at 3725 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood.

“Our client relationships will be automatically transferred to a nearby branch where they’ll receive the same attention and client service they’re accustomed to,” said Kyle Tarrance, spokesman for Truist Financial Corp., in an email.