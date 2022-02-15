These 3 Hall County bank locations are closing for good Friday

Three Hall County banks are set to close Friday, Feb. 18, as part of a merger between SunTrust and BB&T banks.
Closing are BB&T at 2895 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; SunTrust at 121 E.E. Butler Parkway, Gainesville; and BB&T, 3453 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood.
Business at the BB&T in Gainesville will be moved to the SunTrust at 355 Shallowford Road, Gainesville. Business at the SunTrust on E.E. Butler Parkway will be moved to BB&T’s main branch at 455 Jesse Jewell Parkway SW, Gainesville. And business at the Oakwood BB&T will be moved to the SunTrust at 3725 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood.
“Our client relationships will be automatically transferred to a nearby branch where they’ll receive the same attention and client service they’re accustomed to,” said Kyle Tarrance, spokesman for Truist Financial Corp., in an email.
As for employees, “there are no job losses associated with these consolidations,” he said. All employees “are being offered other roles in nearby branches.”
Truist wouldn’t provide total employee numbers.
BB&T and SunTrust merged in 2019 to become Truist. The transition, including sign changes, is expected to continue into early 2022, according to Truist.
“When it comes to consolidating branches, we’re very thoughtful about these decisions and consider a number of factors, primarily our clients’ preferences and patterns,” Tarrance said. “Our branches will always be an important bridge for us to build relationships, meet our clients’ needs, and contribute to our communities.
“Like many industries, we’re seeing our client preferences and behaviors change as more and more clients choose to bank with us digitally. This trend has accelerated even more due to COVID-19. This has caused a gradual effect on client traffic patterns and branch usage.”
With so many BB&T and SunTrust branches “in close proximity to one another, there are natural opportunities to consolidate redundant branches into one with very little impact to our clients,” Tarrance added. “In many cases, there’s a branch available for clients just a few minutes away.”