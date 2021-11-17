These 3 Hall companies win top industries of 2021

Several area companies were recognized during the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Industry of the Year Awards.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of business and industry representatives, said Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.

State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who is running for lieutenant governor, was the keynote speaker. “Our existing industries are our largest contributors to our (area’s) success,” he said.

Here's a look at the top award winners: