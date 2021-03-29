These 12 manufacturers are expanding in Hall County

Cottrell

That’s been highlighted recently with an announcement by Cottrell, a Gainesville-based maker of over-the-road car haulers and equipment, that it is planning to invest $125 million in a 500,000-square-foot plant in the city’s new 1,300-acre Gainesville 85 Business Park.

“Hall County has been an extraordinary place to grow our business, and we are excited to continue our next phase with the people of this community,” said Cottrell CEO Danny Zink. “This new state-of-the-art expansion will allow Cottrell to meet and exceed customer and employee needs and expectations for decades to come.”

Cottrell, which is based at 2125 Candler Road, opened its first facility in the area in 1973.

The new “North Campus” facility “will bring many of the company’s operations under one roof,” the release says.

The company expects construction to take up to 30 months to complete with work getting underway this summer.

The business park is on Allen Creek Road near Athens Highway/U.S. 129 on property the city has owned since 1990. The new Cottrell plant will occupy the first phase of the development.

