Steak ‘n Shake in Oakwood is permanently closed

Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 3525 Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood has closed its doors.
The diner-style restaurant known for serving steakburgers and “hand-dipped” milkshakes has a handwritten sign on the front door that says, “Permanently closed.”
Store officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Hall County tax records list the owner as Humphreys Company, a real estate investment and development company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Officials there also couldn’t be reached for comment.
"I got wind of the closing this morning," Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said Thursday, Nov. 19.
The store off Mundy Mill Road opened in 2013 to much fanfare, drawing heavy, early crowds.
Nationally, the chain has struggled financially in recent years, according to media reports.
Steak ‘n Shake “has seen traffic and sales plunge” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Restaurant Business, which tracks national restaurant trends.
Steak ‘n Shake “has been permanently closing locations all year due to the pandemic,” the Nov. 6 report states.