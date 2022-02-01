Spout Springs library is getting this new café

South Hall bookworms will soon have another reason to visit their local library.
The Hall County Library System on Tuesday announced the newest occupant of the Friends of the Library’s café space at the Spout Springs branch: Diletto Bakery.
The café, which has been serving coffee, sandwiches and signature pastries to midtown Gainesville since late 2019, is slated to open its second location this spring.
Diletto will fill the year-old void left by the sudden departure of Friends Cafe, which occupied the space for 11 years.
“We are so excited to partner with the library to bring great food and coffee (to Flowery Branch) in the spring,” Diletto’s owner James Velez said in a statement.