From sick leave to social distancing, how businesses are adjusting to life in a pandemic

If you’ve left your house to go shopping in the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably noticed a few changes in local retail chains.



Publix has installed plexiglass walls to separate customers from cashiers. At Lowes, social distancing squares dot the checkout lanes, helping shoppers stay six feet apart while waiting to pay. Target has reserved the first hour of shopping every Tuesday and Wednesday for higher risk patrons, such as the elderly, pregnant women or those with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. Many other retailers have set up similar shopping times for those patrons.

Most businesses are taking some sort of action to keep employees and customers safe, but that’s about as far as the constants go.

The CDC has provided guidelines on what measures businesses should take and the Governor’s Office has followed up with some regulations to enforce those guidelines, but specifics are difficult to come by.

The CDC and U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration have released employer guidelines for maintaining safe work spaces, asking businesses to switch to curbside or drive-through service where possible, increase sanitation procedures and keep employees at least six feet apart from each other at all times.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter in place order echoes those guidelines, requiring employee workspaces be at least six feet apart. The order allows flexibility, advising businesses enhance “sanitation of the workplace as appropriate” and provide personal protective equipment “as available and appropriate.”.

Local retail chains have implemented a variety of measures based on the recommendations and requirements.