Restaurant revival: These downtown food spots have reopened for dine-in

Little by little, Hall County restaurants are beginning to breathe again.



The Gainesville square, which was a desolate space during the beginning of the pandemic, is now buzzing with customers eating meals both indoors and outside.

Bill and Carol Kruskamp of Hall enjoyed a morning beverage outside of Inman Perk Coffee on Friday. The two said they felt comfortable with the small step back to normalcy, but still plan to wear their masks when entering public buildings.

“I think the whole thing is to be safe,” Bill Kruskamp said. “We’re kind of ready to be a little more out there. We’re not going to be silly though.”

Lauren Waycaster, the manager of Inman Perk Coffee, said the cafe opened its dining space three weeks ago, which has helped double business.

“It’s nice to be back in the swing of things and be semi-normal,” Waycaster said. “It’s just nice to see all the familiar faces again.”